FARIBAULT — Cheryl Lynn Ruths, age 71, of rural Faribault, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children with love.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Memorial services will be held at the Faribault Church of Christ, 937 9th Ave SW, Faribault, MN 55021, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Garry Rosenau will officiate.
Memorial visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Cheryl Lynn, the daughter of John Robert and Elaine V. (Roedecker) Wallgren, was born March 6, 1950, in Duluth. Throughout her working career, Cheryl enjoyed learning new skills with employment over the years at the Faribault Cheese Caves, Northern Plastic, and ended her working career with 38 years at Mercury, Minnesota. Cheryl was united in marriage to John "Jack" Henry Ruths on August 26, 1996, in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Her passion and talents, however, kept her busy gardening and creating outdoor displays to be enjoyed with her family and friends. Cheryl especially enjoyed trips to the casino.
Survivors include her daughters, Melissa (and Terry) Jandro and Amy (and Jim) West all of Faribault; son, Matthew Wesley, of Kansas; stepchildren, John "Moe" (and Felicia) Ruths of Colorado and Jake Ruths of Wisconsin; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren; sister, Linda (and J. Bryan) Warren; brother in law, Dennis Thompson; sister in law, Jeannie (and Carl) Mortensen; very special friend, Merle Vold; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sister, Susan (Wallgren) Thompson; brother, John Arthur Wallgren and Jack's parents.
