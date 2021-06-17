Flora Klement

FARIBAULT — Flora Jaus Klement, age 86, of Faribault, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Reflections Care Suites in Northfield.
Memorial services will be held on June 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault with the Reverend Carol Sinykin officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Flora was born to Philip and Martha (Sievert) Jaus on December 24, 1934, in New Ulm. She graduated from Winthrop High School and Methodist Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester. Flora was united in marriage to Leo Klement on October 9, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Along with her husband, Flora was a founding member of the Christ Lutheran Church congregation in Faribault. Flora was a first-class quilter and adored the many dogs she had throughout her life.
She is survived by her three children, Kaye of Duluth, Philip of Faribault and Lee of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Bethany; great granddaughter, Trinity and sister, Fran Albright.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Laurie and son-in-law, Verne Greenlee.
