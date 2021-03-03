DENNISON — Scott L. Miller, age 54 of Dennison, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Scott Loren, the son of Gene and Linda (Gilmer) Miller, was born on January 26, 1967 in Northfield, MN. Scott grew up in Cannon City, MN. He attended Faribault High School. Following high school, Scott attended Vo-Tech and received his certificate in welding. He worked as a fabricator for 36 years for various companies and he owned and operated Scott's Country Collison, as well as Prairie Creek Collison. While he wasn't working, he enjoyed riding his Harley, collecting rocks and artifacts, being "out back" coyote calling, shooting pool, playing volleyball and foosball, throwing darts, and hunting. He also enjoyed working on stuff at Dempsey's shop, shooting guns, collecting Dale Earnhardt Sr. memorabilia. Scott especially loved spending time with his family, teaching his grandkids all the bad stuff and supporting his kids and grandkids at their sporting events. He raised his children on the farm in Dennison, also known as "Camp Scotty" because he was known for taking in troubled strays both dog and human, teaching them the ways of the world and building character. He was known for being right 99.999% of the time.
Scott is survived by his children, Brian (Nichole) Miller of Faribault, Shauna (Daniel) Limon of Dennison, Chelsea (Jose) Morales of Dundas, Dylan (Iwalani) Miller of Mankato; grandchildren, Donovan, Faith, Skylar, Lilliana, Isabella, Alana, Axtyn, Abriella, Adelynn, Kyson, Analeigh, and Jonathan; siblings, Jim (Lou) Miller of Rosemount, Terry Millsap of Ham Lake, Jerry (Shannon) Miller of Fosston, and Kimberly (Brad) Johnson of Faribault; all his unofficial children; his beloved puppy, Dakota; and many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gene and Linda, maternal grandparents, Vernard and Nora Gilmer; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Ethel Miller.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at The River Community Church in Faribault, MN with Pastor Steve Crombie officiating.
Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
