FARIBAULT — James R. Frederick, age 84, of Faribault, MN, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, doing what he loved best, being active outdoors.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 605 4th St., Madison Lake. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Madison Lake, MN at a later date.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to your church, a food shelf or Faribault Flyer's Bike and Ski Club in memory of Jim.
James Robert was born on June 17, 1936 in Mankato, MN to Ernest and Agnes (Hoehn) Frederick. He attended All Saints Academy in Madison Lake and Cleveland High School. Jim was united in marriage to Mary Cassen Frederick on June 28, 1958 at All Saints Catholic Church in Madison Lake. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and the Knights of Columbus Medford-Deerfield Council. Jim worked as a farmer, as a foreman at Cannon Products and K&G Manufacturing, retiring in 1998. Family was very important to Jim, raising his own children and being a foster parent to many. He and Mary enjoyed hosting many foreign exchange students also. He enjoyed traveling with Mary and wintering in Weslaco, Texas for many years. He was an avid platelet donor, regularly being named donor of the year and enjoyed helping those in need any way he could. His hobbies included biking, hiking, gardening, taking care of his lawn, watching sports on TV, asking "Okay Google" questions and checking the local weather report everywhere his children and grandchildren lived.
He is survived by his children, Vicki Dickinson of Weslaco, TX, Bobbie (Randy) Sladek of Faribault, Perry (Yosephine) Frederick of Omaha, NE, Penny (Stacy) Frederick of West Terre Haute, IN, and Missy (Sandy) Frederick of Fridley; grandchildren, Jessie (Ben) Busa, Josh (Monica) Turner, Nicole (Darren) McEathron, Casey Dickinson, Bryce (Jenni) Schuenke, Megan Frederick, Becky Dickinson and Collin Frederick; great grandchildren, Reagan Turner, Kaitlyn Turner and Jason McEathron; siblings, Marcella Baker, Olley (Mary) Frederick, Willard Frederick, Grace Bohr; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frederick, son Curtis Frederick and grandson Jason Frederick; his parents, Ernest and Agnes Frederick; siblings, Margaret Schlingmann, Phyllis Eder, Lorraine Davis, Lucille Doran, Bubby Frederick and Dorothy Biehn.
