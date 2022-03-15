FARIBAULT — Raymond T. "Ray" Diedrick, age 95 of Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Faribault Senior Living surrounded by his family.
Raymond Theodore, the son of John and Matilda (Sabel) Diedrick was born on November 28, 1926 in Albert Lea, MN. He attended Albert Lea High School and graduated with the class of 1944. During World War II Ray served as a member of the Civil Air Defense. Following high school Ray attended the University of Minnesota and received his Bachelor of Science Degree. On June 11, 1955 he was united in marriage to Jeanette McCourtney at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Belle Plaine, MN. Ray began his career as a Soil Scientist with the Soil Conservation Service, USDA at Benson, MN. He was there for 16 years and completed the Soil Survey for Swift County and Pope County and wrote a report about evidence for a Glacial Lake in Western Minnesota, Glacial Lake Benson. He then moved to Fergus Falls for 5 years and served as an Area Soil Scientist. When they lived in Benson and Fergus Falls, Ray was a Boy Scout Leader for many years. He was later assigned to the Twin City Metropolitan Council for 2 years, assigned to the Soils Staff of the State Office, later becoming State Soil Scientist for Minnesota. He retired in 1985 at Vadnais Heights. They moved to Moose Lake for 10 years and then to Faribault in 1998.
Ray enjoyed many activities including, golf, woodworking, painting, gardening, traveling and all outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their activities. He was a member of the Faribault Senior Center, River Bend Nature Center, Minnesota Association of Professional Soil Scientists, Soil Conservation Society of America, Divine Mercy Catholic Church and Befrienders and the Knights of Columbus.
Ray's family would like to thank Allina Clinic, Hospice and Home Care Services, and the staff at Faribault Senior Living for their kind and thoughtful care for Ray.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Diedrick of Faribault; by seven children, James (Lee) Diedrick of Roseville, MN, Mary Jean (Thomas) Hansen of Woodbury, MN, Julie (Wayne) Olson of Faribault, John (Kathleen) Diedrick of Savage, MN, Joan (David) Lund of Bloomington, MN, Joseph (Gail) Diedrick of Chanhassen, MN and Kathryn (Scott) Hanson of Faribault; by 20 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Diedrick Jr. died in combat during World War II and two sisters, Marion Osmundson and Dorothy Bennett.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Joe Pete, officiating. Interment will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery in LeSueur, MN.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.