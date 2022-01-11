Edward Teddy Roughton

FARIBAULT — Edward Roughton (Teddy) of Faribault, MN died on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the age of 49, with his wife by his side. If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever. Teddy will be forever loved, cherished and always remembered.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, MN on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10:30 am. Visitation will be held at the church, prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault, MN.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Edward, the son of Thomas and Barbara (Bopf) Roughton, was born on September 15, 1972, in Minneapolis, MN. Teddy spent his early years in Edina, MN. He attended Golden Years Montessori and Our Lady of Grace schools. When Teddy was 10, his family moved to Hammond, Wisconsin. He attended St. Croix Central and was active in 4-H, football, hockey, track and attended Concordia Language Villages. He graduated from River Falls High School in 1991. Teddy attended college at UW-Stout, prior to pursuing a career in the service industry and was a member of Phi Omega Beta. Teddy's ability to relate to everyone, along with his dedication, determination and outgoing personality allowed him to run two successful bars in River Falls, Boomer's Bar, where he met the love of his life, and The Library. Teddy married his soulmate, Stephanie (Powelson) in 2005, at Immaculate Conception Church. Shortly after leaving the service industry, Teddy went back to college and in 2011 was awarded a degree in Business from UW-River Falls. He worked at several auto dealerships in MN and WI and received awards in excellence.
Teddy enjoyed dart and pool leagues, fishing, football and hockey games, playing with his dogs, spending time with his family and friends, sitting around a fire, taking family vacations and making memories. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and making up his own lyrics to make his family laugh. He loved every second of being a dad and he was such a proud father. He loved watching his son Easton, grow and was amazed at how quickly he would learn things. Teddy loved watching Easton learn how to skate and was looking forward to Easton's hockey career.
Teddy was loved by everyone that knew him. His huge heart, compassion for others, big smile and even bigger hugs made him the Teddy Bear that he was. He made life better and brighter, and he lit up a room just by walking into it. He was kind, caring and eager to help those in need. He never met a stranger. Stephanie and Easton, the lights of his life, were the most important part of his life and he was theirs.
Teddy is survived by his wife Stephanie, of 16 years, their 5 year old son, Easton, and their two dogs Bleaker and Riley; his father, Tom Roughton Sr.; his brother, Tom Roughton Jr.; his sister, Caroline (Dan) Tyson; in-laws, Steve and Jean Powelson; brother in-law, Matt (Sammy) Powelson and 6 nieces and nephews: Ellie and Parker Roughton; Sarah, Jack and Willie Tyson; and Oliver Powelson.
Teddy was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Roughton and his mother, Barbara.
Out of respect for the family, masks are required.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to help support his family through this tragic loss.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.