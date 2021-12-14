FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA — Mayonne Francis Ackman, 84 passed away on Saturday. December 11,2021 at the Sandford Hospice House in Fargo, North Dakota.
Mayonne was born on October 31, 1937 to Joe & Edna Slechta. She was one out of four children and grew up in Waterville, MN. After graduating high school in 1956 she went to the Technical College in Faribault, MN for two years and then pursued her bachelor's degree in Vocational Education. On October 18, 1969 she married the love of her life Tom Ackman. They moved to Detroit Lakes area in 1974, where Mayonne started the data entry program and continued to teach Computer Science for 30 years at the Technical College in Moorhead, MN and retired in 2003.
Mayonne loved spending time outside enjoying nature and the lake fishing, traveling, and spending as much time as she could with her husband, family, and friends.
Mayonne is survived by her husband of 52 years Tom Ackman, brothers Darwyn Slechta and Darryl Slechta, 11 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joe & Edna (Schwichtenberg) Slechta and sister Marion Buchholz.
Services were provided by David-Donehower Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.