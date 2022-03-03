YANKTON, SD — Lyle Johnson, son of Albin and Gertrude (Byars) Johnson, was born Nov. 25, 1940 in Koochiching County, MN and died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the age of 81.
After the passing of his beloved parents, Lyle and his three siblings were welcomed into the home of Adella Johnson Seifert and her husband Howard Seifert.
Lyle graduated from Faribault High School and continued his education at Yankton College, majoring in Theology. There he met Edith Jean Knutson. They were married in 1963 and made their home in Irene, SD. Edith died in 2004.
Because of his love for woodworking, Lyle began his own construction companies, Faith Builders, and Johnson Construction.
Sometime later he met Marlene Pickner while doing carpentry work for her, and they married in 2005. Lyle loved animals and enjoyed raising Arabian horses and Springer Spaniel dogs.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Marlene Johnson, two sons, Mark (Michelle) Johnson and Kip Johnson, two grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Brothers, Robert (Mary) Johnson of Otesgo, MN; sister, Donna (Jim) Glynn, Jim (Marilyn) Johnson of Faribault, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Lyle was preceded in death by first wife Edith, his parents, sister, Ella Mae Johnson and Howard & Adella Seifert.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.