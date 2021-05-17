FARIBAULT — Raymond Barta, age 86, of Faribault died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at North Memorial Medical Center due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2 p.m with the Reverend Mark Johnson, pastor of First English Lutheran Church, Faribault officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one hour prior to the services on Thursday.
Raymond Ernest Barta was born November 5, 1934, in Shieldsville. He attended Country School and Faribault Public School. On October 19, 1957, he was united in marriage to Arlys Schwake. She preceded him in death in 1995. Ray served his country in the United States Army. After his discharge, he farmed near Northfield before moving to a hobby farm near Faribault and working as a maintenance specialist for McQuay's. Ray loved the outdoors, especially deer hunting, fishing and creating food plots for deer. He enjoyed spending Sunday's dancing with Betty and spending time with their friends.
Survivors include his fiancé of 25 years, Betty Blasing; son, Mike (and Cindy) Barta of Faribault; daughter, Cindy Barta of Faribault; daughter in law, Lisa Barta of Faribault; grandchildren, Aaron (and Ashley) Barta, Sarah (and Mike Menter) Barta, Scott (and Kelly) Barta and Craig (and Dawn Lindquist) Barta; great grandchildren, Cohen, Addison, Wyatt, Caden, Aiden and Carter; other relatives and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlys; son, Steven Barta; sister Blanche and brothers, Clifford, Donald and Fred.
