FARIBAULT — Leo J. Wisdorf, age 89 of Faribault, MN and formerly of Windom, MN passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN following an extended illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at St. Gabriel Cemetery in Fulda, MN on Monday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N. in Faribault, on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday for one hour prior to services.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, a local food shelf or the charity of your choice in Leo's name.
