Lorna Sammon M.

FARIBAULT — Lorna M. Sammon, age 88 of Faribault, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Matthew D. Lane officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault at a later date.
Visitation will be at church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday.
Lorna Marie, the daughter of Gustav and Bertha (Bauer) Spitzack, was born December 31, 1933, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1951. While in high school, she worked at all three theaters, Paradise, Village and Lido. She later worked at St. Paul Clothiers and Tempo Department Store, both of Faribault. Lorna was united in marriage to William H. Sammon on May 11, 1952 in Faribault. Together they farmed successfully for over 43 years in Warsaw Township. She enjoyed life and raising her family on the farm. She was active at Peace Lutheran Church, card club, extension club and Faribault Do-Si-Do's. She enjoyed reading, gardening, travel and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Jane Sammon of Waseca, Suzanne Knapper, Kevin Sammon, Mark (Lori) Sammon, Keith (Marlene) Sammon and Dean (Susan) Sammon, all of Faribault; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; sister Carolyn (Darrel) Hopman of Morristown and sisters-in-law, Betty Spitzack, Theresa Van Zuilen, Marion Pirkl and Genevieve (Homer) Guimond; brothers-in-law, Jack and Ray Sammon; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William in 1995 and a brother, Lyle Spitzack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church.