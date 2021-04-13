MEDFORD — Dorothy Steinbauer, formerly of Medford, MN, age 99, passed away, April 17, 2020, at Prairie Manor in Blooming Prairie, MN.
Memorial mass will be 11:00 AM Saturday April 17, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Medford. Friends may greet the family 1 hour prior starting at 10:00 AM. There will be a Catholic Daughters of America rosary recited at 9:45 AM before the visitation at church.
Dorothy was born April 18, 1920, to parents William and Josephine (Kovar) Stransky in Owatonna. She graduated from Owatonna High School. Dorothy was united in Marriage to Robert on June 18, 1946 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, in Owatonna.
She was a homemaker rising her 4 children.
Dorothy's memberships included, charter member of the Medford/ St. Ann's court of the Catholic Daughters of America, council of Catholic Women, Christ the King Church, and Medford Homemakers. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts for many years. Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, beading, plastic canvas, and cross stitching. She loved to read, do puzzles and work in the yard.
Dorothy is survived by, David (Janice) Steinbauer, Faribault, Kathleen (Jene) Brasseaur, Faribault, Kevin Steinbauer, Medford, Ann (Scott) Paukert, Zumbrota, MN; 9 grandchildren; 18- great grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by, husband, Robert; parents; and 8 siblings.
Memorials are preferred to donor's choice. For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.medfordfuneralhome.com