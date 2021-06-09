FARIBAULT — LuVerne Darvin Gasner, age 80, of Faribault, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
LuVerne Darvin, the son of LuVerne Darvin Gasner, Sr. and Delores (Kabnick) Gasner was born March 17, 1941, in Owatonna. For 40 years, LuVerne worked for Owatonna Tool Co., SPX as a machinist. LuVerne had a special relationship with Judy (Bauer) Churchill since 1991, they were married on September 26, 2014 in South Dakota.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; his daughters, Lori and Jodi; and siblings, Bob, Galen, Mark and Joyce.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bill, Judy and Janet.
