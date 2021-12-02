Delbert F. Voegele

MORRISTOWN — Delbert Francis Voegele, age 75 of Morristown died on December 1, 2021, at Mayo Health System, Rochester.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault with military rites provided by American Legion, Post 149, Morristown.
Visitation will be at church from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul, both of Faribault or a veteran's organization of your choice.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.