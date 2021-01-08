...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick spots on roads, overpasses, and
sidewalks are also possible as the fog freezes on exposed
surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&