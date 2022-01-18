David "Dave" H. Wilson

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
FARIBAULT — David H. "Dave" Wilson, age 61 of Faribault, MN, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
David Harold, the son of Robert and Rosemary (Vogelbacher) Wilson was born on June 9, 1960 in Minneapolis, MN. He attended River Falls High School and graduated with the class of 1979. After high school he attended Hamline University and played on the football team. On October 29, 1983 he was united in marriage to Sharon O'Connell at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Derrynane Township in LeSueur County. Dave worked for several years as the manager at Burger King in Faribault and later Northfield, MN. Dave later worked as a salesman at ABC Housing and most recently was a salesman at Harry Brown's Family Automotive, both in Faribault.
Dave's faith was an important part of his life and for many years he was part of the music ministry at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Dave was also a basketball coach at Bethlehem Academy High School for many years and enjoyed coaching his players. Dave loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling and smoking on the grill, watching all sports, fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his wife Sharon (O'Connell) Wilson of Faribault; by his children, Courtney Wilson of St. Paul, MN and Gabriel Wilson and his wife, Stephanie (Buckwheat) Wilson of Faribault; by his siblings, Steve Wilson of Coeur d'Alene, ID, LeAnn Wilson of River Falls, WI and Nancy Jo (Wilson) and her husband, Brad Ferguson of River Falls, WI and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Kevin Finnegan officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Cemetery in LeSueur County. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Dave's obituary page.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers consider making a donation in Dave's name to Catholic Schools Center of Excellence cscoe-mn.org or contributing to Dave's Go-Fund-Me.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.