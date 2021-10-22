William J. Duffer Van Ryn

FARIBAULT — William "Duffer" Van Ryn, age 80, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 15, 2021, in Mesa, AZ.
William Joseph, the son of George and Yvonne "Bonnie" (Felix) Van Ryn was born on March 7, 1941 in Faribault. He attended Faribault High School. On May 5, 1973 he was united in marriage to Mary Novotny in Morristown, MN. Mary preceded him in death on May 2, 2018. Duffer worked for 30 years as an ironworker all around Minnesota and was a member of the Ironworkers Union Local 512. Watching his grandchildren play sports was one of his greatest joys. He enjoyed mowing lawns, fixing anything for anyone and lending a helping hand to anyone as well. In retirement Duffer and Mary spent many winters in Arizona and enjoyed all their friends there.
He is survived by his son Jeff (Katie) Van Ryn of Faribault; by seven grandchildren, Cain, Abby, Chloe, and Will Van Ryn, Taya Sexton and Max and Naomi Maas; by his siblings, Gerald "Giggs" Van Ryn, Bob (Kathy) Jeanes, Rick (Angel) Jeanes, Troy (Christine) Jeanes, all of Faribault, Nancy (Russell) Bartz of Savage, MN, Marcia (Dan) Stublaski of Ham Lake, MN, Mary Rasmussen of Faribault, Kim Jeanes of Northfield, MN and Shelly Jeanes of Owatonna, MN and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son George "G.O." Van Ryn and brothers, George Van Ryn and John Jeanes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is invited to join the family for a luncheon at 11:00 a.m. at the Moose Lodge in Faribault.
