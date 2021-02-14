MEDFORD — Donald L. Horness, age 87 of Medford, MN, died Feb 13, 2021 at home surrounded by family. He was born November 1st, 1933 in International Falls, MN, the son of Roy A. and Margaret (Gish) Horness. Don graduated from Falls High School in 1951. He enlisted in the USAF in Feb 1952 retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1972. He married Nola Jean Christenson on August 21st, 1959 in Del Rio, Texas.
Upon his return to Faribault in 1972, he worked at Sheldahl in Northfield and then as administrator of Faribault Moose Lodge 2098. He held many high honors with the Moose Lodge including the 5th District President, a past state President, Deputy Supreme Governor, and their coveted Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 1995.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri (Rick) Schmitt of Medford; grandchildren, Misty Herrley (Steve Borgstahl) of Medford, Candis (Jorge) Rangel of Janesville, Sean Horness of Owatonna, Cassandra (John) Mallard of Laporte, Jerad Schmitt of Fargo, ND, Courtney (Julian) Norby of Plymouth, and AubreeAnna Hansen of Minneapolis; great grandchildren, Cassady, James, Eden, Megan, Jonah, Elijah, Danielle, Dominick, Brycen, Keeton, Bradley, Wesley, and Emily; one sister, Mary Bailey, Electric City, WA.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful bride, Nola Jean, his parents, one son, Rick, and siblings, Karrol Johnson and Donald and John Pfeifer.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Jeremy Cox, officiating. Don will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with military honors on a warmer date.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 17th from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Service of Tribute by MN Moose Association Pilgrims. Also, visitation for 1/2 hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.