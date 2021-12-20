FARIBAULT — Ardis E. Sundwall, age 92, of Faribault, died on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Faribault Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral Services were held at the Congregational Church of Faribault, United Church of Christ on Monday, December 20, 2021.
Ardis E. was born on October 17, 1929, in Albert Lea to Harry F. and Mary (Nelson) Hanson. She graduated from Ellendale High School. She married Norman Sundwall on July 3, 1954, in Clarks Grove and he preceded her in death. She was a member of P. E. O., the Golden K (Kiwanis) and she was a Master Gardener.
She is survived by her son, Mark Sundwall of Faribault; daughter, Joan (and Randy) Paulson of Franklin, TN; six grandchildren, Angie Sundwall, Andy Sundwall, Steve Paulson, Jeff Sundwall, Caitlin Sundwall, Shane (Sarah) Paulson; two great grandchildren; three siblings, Marvel Beiser, Marilyn (Frank) Cuden and David (LeAnn) Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reverend Norman A. Sundwall; grandson, Derek Joseph Sundwall; three brothers in law, Hein Draayer, William Beiser and Helge Flim.
