FARIBAULT — Helen D. Beucler, age 96, of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.
Helen Dolores was born on January 18, 1925, on her family's farm in Bridgewater Township, Rice County, MN to Theodore "Ted" and Mary (Becker) Kitzman. Helen was united in marriage to Albert J. "Bert" Beucler on January 29, 1942, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Faribault. Helen was a homemaker for her family and worked at Modern Café, Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, Faribault Canning Factory, and cleaned rooms for a local motel. Helen also worked for the Rice County Sheriff's Department attending to the female inmates in the jail. She was a member and volunteer at the Faribault Moose Lodge, and Divine Mercy Catholic Church, serving many funeral lunches. Helen loved cooking, gardening, horses and being outside on the farm. She had a deep love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was good friend to many.
She is survived by her children, James (Patty) Beucler of Medford, MN, Thomas T. (Judy) Beucler of Faribault, Kevin J. (Janelle) Beucler of Shieldsville, MN, and Richard A. Beucler of Faribault; daughter-in-law, Terry Beucler of Faribault; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert; daughter, Joyce Scherfenberg; son, Gary J. Beucler; sisters, Margaret Rost, Dorothy Paro, Mary Perron, Marcella Sweeney, and Angeline LeMieux; brothers, Steve, Joe, and Ted Kitzman; and a brother in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the choice of the donor in memory of Helen.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com