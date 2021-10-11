Ann Griffin

EDINA — Ann (Kohl) Griffin, age 84, of Edina, MN, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Ann Louise, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Schultz) Kohl was born on May 25, 1937, in Canby, MN. In December of 1942 they moved to Faribault. Ann attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1955. On May 30, 1959, she was united in marriage to William R. Griffin at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Bill preceded her in death on April 21, 2001.
They lived for many years in Bloomington, MN and spent many weekends at the family cabin at Roberds Lake in Faribault. Later Ann moved to Edina to be closer to family. She spent many winters in Fort Myers, FL.
Ann loved her family and friends. She was an avid bridge player, playing often with friends in Minnesota and Florida. She enjoyed playing golf and watching it on TV. Other hobbies included going to movies, reading, word finds and travel. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Edina, MN.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (John) Sommerville, Tom (Sharon) Griffin, Mark (Ramona) Griffin, Susan (John) Teska; grandchildren, Aimee (Seth) Assam, Hannah Sommerville, Ryan (Natalie) Griffin, David (Grace) Griffin, Colin (Mitxi) Griffin, Jill (Fletcher) Hutson and Lauren Griffin; great grandchildren, Evelyn Griffin and Charlotte Hutson; by her siblings, Jim (Kay) Kohl and Jane (Dan) Holmquist; brothers-in-law, John (Myrna) Griffin, Paul (Patti) Griffin and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Edina, MN (6820 St. Patricks Lane). Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Bethlehem Academy High School in memory of Ann.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and Crematory of Faribault.
