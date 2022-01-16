FARIBAULT, MN — Mary E. "Betty" Shaw, age 90, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home following an extended illness surrounded by her family.
Mary Elizabeth was born on September 10, 1931, in Waseca, MN, to Floyd and Mary (Lambert) Dumbeck. She graduated from Janesville High School and attended vocational school. Mary worked as a secretary for many years for various businesses in the area. She was united in marriage to Ferman Shaw on May 9, 1950, in Janesville, MN. Mary enjoyed dancing, fishing, and traveling to all 50 states. She was an Auxiliary member of the Eagles, Knights of Columbus, and American Legion. Mary selflessly lived her life serving and helping people.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ferman Shaw of Faribault; sons, Dr. Duane Shaw (Vicki) of Elgin, TX, and Dennis Shaw (Wendy) of Kirksville, MO; eight grandchildren, Teri, Ferman V., Wesley (Lauren), Melissa (Jaron), Joshua (Karena), Rebekah (Michael), Jacob, and Maggie (Sam); seven great grandchildren; sister, Judith Klankowski (Harlan) of Bowling Green, KY; sister-in-law, Kathy Dumbeck of Elgin, TX; brother-in-law, Jerry Schendel of Janesville, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mary; great grandson, Phoenix Ryan; brother, Robert Dumbeck; and sister, Margaruite "Peggy" Schendel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at St. Ann's Cemetery in Janesville at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24th from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the donor's choice in memory of Mary.