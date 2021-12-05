Frank Ahlman

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rapidly falling temperatures will also lead to wind chills 10 to 20 degrees below zero early Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&