Frank Ahlman

FARIBAULT — Frank H. Ahlman, age 84, of Faribault, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Faribault, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Jeffrey Sandgren, officiating. Interment will be at Sakatah Cemetery, Waterville.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. and also at church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Frank Herbert Arthur, the son of Martin "Cap" and Betty (Pooch) Ahlman, was born November 4, 1937, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1956 and served in the National Guard. Frank married Bernice Bittrich on May 17, 1961, and she preceded him in death on December 2, 1980. He married Joyce Lemke on September 24, 1983, in Faribault. Frank was a well-known pilot and flight instructor. He enjoyed flying, fly in breakfasts, and taking kids flying with the Young Eagle's Club. He was a member of Faribault Area Pilot's Assn., Experimental Aircraft Assn. and the Faribo Sno-Go Club. He was very proud of his 50 years of Flight Safety Award and donation of eight gallons of blood.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Faribault; three daughters, Laurie (and Leonard) Winter, Robin Ahlman (and Tim Dostal), Cindy (and Joel) Hoover; grandchildren, Jennifer (and Dylan) Odell, Andrew (and Elmer) Winter, Bryanna Winter, Jessica (and Brian) Van Thomme, Cassandra (and Quentin) Amundson, Justine (and Dan) Adamek, Bryce Ahlman Groves (and Marley); great grandchildren, Araya (and Mario), Layni, Haylee, Tyler, Thomas, Kaylee and Clayton; stepchildren, Jeffrey Lemke, James (and Nikki) Lemke and Janice (and Pat) Lemke; step grandchildren, Alex (and Emily) Lemke, Anthony Lemke, Samantha Lemke; and one brother, Marty Ahlman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bernice; sister, Bettylou Ahlman and brother, Larry Ahlman.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.