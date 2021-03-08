MINNEAPOLIS — Yuuko Ostrom, neé Takako Nakane, a/k/a Takako Hirokawa, f/k/a Yuuko Hirokawa, age 91 of Mpls., formerly of Faribault, passed away on March 4, 2021, from living a long and full life. Born on January 23, 1930 in Toyohashi, Japan. Married on August 26, 1959 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Preceded in death by parents, Shizuichi Hirokawa and Hisako Turuto; sister, Reiko Hirokawa; brother, Shioji Hirokawa, and husband, Thomas Eugene Ostrom Sr. Survived by daughter, Ruth Yuuko Ostrom (Dean T. Becker); son, Thomas Eugene Ostrom Jr. (Lisa Ostrom) and grandchildren, Becker Thomas Ostrom, Thomas Robert Gander Ostrom, John Thomas Ostrom, Maxwell David Ostrom and Samantha Faith Ostrom, many beloved nieces and nephews, and friends.
Yuuko was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, sister-in-law, aunt, mother and Obachan. We will miss her forever. Many thanks to the various caregivers she had over the last several years, especially at her new home at Hiawatha Suites, as well as Nagomi-Ya, Pioneer Estates, and York Gardens.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Church of St. Mark, 2001 Dayton Ave., St. Paul, on Monday, March 8. Interment was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery following the Mass. Memorials to the Ostrom Family Scholarship, Bethlehem Academy, 105 3d Ave. SW, Faribault, MN.