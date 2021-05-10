FARIBAULT — Robert Alvin Richter, age 84, of Faribault and formerly of Morristown died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, Faribault.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Juan Palm pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown. Interment at Sabre Lake Cemetery, rural Kilkenny.
A memorial visitation will be held in the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Robert Alvin, the son of Alvin and Minnie (Meyer) Richter was born on May 15, 1936. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1953. He also graduated from assessor's school. He was formerly employed by the Kilkenny meat market, the Kilkenny Creamery, Spors Company of Le Center and for 33 years with Le Sueur County as the Clerk of Court, Deputy Assessor and County Assessor.
He retired in 1992. In his free time he enjoyed bowling league, hunting, fishing and watching sports.
He married Elinor Mentjes on September 17, 1961 in Le Center and she preceded him in death on February 12, 2012.
He is survived by five children, Diane Richter of Faribault, Deb (and Pete) Serich of Morristown, Donna (and Bob) Flicek of Morristown, Doug (and Valerie) Richter of Faribault and Dawn Miller (and partner Mel Quiram) of Faribault; four grandchildren, Jacob Flicek, Mike Flicek, Anthony Miller (and fiancé Tiffany Kubinski) and Serena Miller; one sister, Dorothy Zellmer of Waseca; one niece, Linda (and Robert) Joseph of Waterville; one nephew, Richard (and LuAnn) Zellmer of Waseca; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elinor; and one brother-in-law, Gordon Zellmer.
