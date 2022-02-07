Richard A. Hansen

WACONIA — Richard Allan Hansen was born September 2, 1942, to Albert and Wilhelmina "Mina" (Nadasdy) Hansen in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He spent an idyllic childhood in Morris, Minnesota, graduating from Morris High School in 1960 and entering the University of Minnesota, Morris, as part of the inaugural freshman class. He met Janie Schuman in German class and, after his graduation from UMM in 1964, they wed on June 12, 1965. He then graduated from the University of North Dakota with his master's in mathematics in 1966 and began his career in the early days of business computing. Dick and Jane soon welcomed two daughters to the family before landing in Faribault, Minnesota, in 1973 where they lived until 2019. He served several years on the Faribault School Board and a term on Faribault City Council. He was an active member of the Sertoma Club for nearly 50 years. He and Janie moved to their retirement dream home in Waconia, Minnesota, in 2019 where they enjoyed much tranquility and spending time with each other. He delighted in being the gentleman to his lady.
Richard was an avid reader and fan of history - especially World War II - and geography and traveled extensively across the country both for work and pleasure. He and Janie on a few occasions visited special friends in Faribault's sister city of Wurzburg and explored family connections in Hungary. Bald Head Island, North Carolina, was a favorite place he enjoyed with the entire family, most recently in 2015 when he and Janie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog Schatzie. He is survived by Janie - the love of his life, loving daughters Melissa Hansen-Petrik (Jeff) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kristina Heintz (Terry) of Maple Grove, Minnesota, loving granddaughters Johanna Petrik, Ellen Petrik, and Anna Heintz, sisters Arlene Matson (Bob) of Waconia, Edith Meints of Lincoln, Nebraska, Marian Gunderson of Mora, Minnesota, nieces and nephews, and beloved granddogs Jack and Claire.
The family will hold a service at a later date to be announced.
