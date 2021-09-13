FARIBAULT — Clyde E. Keech, age 93, of Faribault, died on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Northfield Long Term Care.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Charlene Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Brown Cemetery, Henderson at a later date.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 15th from 3 to 7 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Clyde Eldon, the son of Clyde and Edith (Archerd) Keech, was born October 9, 1927 in Fieldon Township. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Clyde owned and operated Echo Produce in Echo from 1954 to 1963 and held other various jobs in the Redwood Falls area. Clyde most recently was employed with ABC Bus and Hardees, both of Faribault, prior to his retirement. He married Doris (Bauer) Chavie on July 28, 1989 at the Nazarene Church in Faribault. She preceded him in death on April 13, 2011.
He is survived by his children, Bonnie Keech of Henderson, Patricia (and Paul) Moberg of Faribault, Beverly Carey of Inver Grove Heights, Cindy Jackelen of Henderson, Nancy (and Steven) Graumann of Waseca, Mary Ellen (and Joe) Lotti of Newport, Sue (and Steve) Clegg of Burnsville, Shirley (and Jonathan) Roth of South St. Paul, Julie (and Bill) Wychor of Red Wing, Bill (and Kathy) Keech of Le Center, Jeannine (and Mark) Guck of Brooklyn Park, Janelle (and Jim) Davis of Saraland, AL, Jennifer Woodhouse of Zimmerman, Jason (and Tracy) Keech of St. Francis and Jolene Fenn-Jansen of Otsego; step children Todd Chavie of Morristown and Renae (and Joe) Samaan of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; grand-dog Molly; 43 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; ex-wife JoAnn Keech of Otsego; sisters-in-law Marcia Keech of St. James, LuluBelle Dibbert Grack of Winthrop and Joyce (and Tom) Draper of Morristown; brothers-in-law Steve (and Kris) Bauer, Dave (Pat) Bauer and Jeff (and Julie) Bauer, all of Faribault; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Doris; ex-wife Mabel Keech Reinitz; son, Richard Leroy Keech; granddaughter, Trudy Grapentine Green; grandson, Greg Grapentine; brothers Dudley (and Delores) and Leonard (and Lila) Keech; sisters Irene (and Robert) Lord and Marjorie (and David) Parker; sons-in-law Jeff Jackelen and Mike Gits.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.