FARIBAULT — Ronald J. "Ron" Hunt, age 90 of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Apple Valley Village Health Care Center with Family by his side.
Ronald John, the son of John and Olga (Okkelberg) Hunt was born on August 12, 1931 in Faribault, MN. He attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1950. In high school, Ron was a member of the Falcon basketball and baseball teams. On November 15, 1950, he was united in marriage to Lois Thielbar at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. In January of 1951, Ron began his service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in August of 1952. After his discharge, Ron began working for Piggly Wiggly and then for Master Bread as a bread salesman over 25 years. Ron then began a successful career in car sales working at the local Chevrolet-Buick dealerships and Harry Brown's Family Automotive in Faribault. In retirement, Ron and Lois would spend winters in Casa Grande, AZ and the last 5 years as a resident at Apple Valley Village Health Care Center.
Ron coached his children and many Faribault youth in the little league baseball and grade school basketball programs. Ron and Lois enjoyed entertaining at their lake home, spending time with all of his family, especially his grandchildren, bird watching, playing cards, following his children and grandchildren sports and activities, buying thousands of ice cream cones through the years for his children and grandchildren. Ron was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, North Stars, Wild and Gopher sports.
He was a member of First English Lutheran Church, the American Legion Club Post 43 and a former member of the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles, all in Faribault.
He is survived by his children, Theresa (Jim) Tierney of Bloomington, MN, Gerry (Sue) Hunt of Faribault, Vivian Jilek of Medford, MN, Brian Hunt of Savage, MN, Ronald (Lisa) Hunt of Eloy, AZ, Gary (Onome) Hunt of Apple Valley, MN and Todd (Joan) Hunt of Faribault; by 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; by his sister, Donna (John) Vogelsberg of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois on June 21, 2016 and by two brothers, Donovan and LaVerne Hunt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault with Rev. Carrie Chatelaine officiating. Interment will be held at the Warsaw Cemetery with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization.
Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to First English Lutheran Church in memory of Ron.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Apple Valley Village Health Care Center for the special care services and friendships they provided Ron over the past 5 years.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
