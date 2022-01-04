Diana K. Dahl

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches, with the highest totals along and north of the I-94 corridor. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in south central Minnesota leading to blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle has developed ahead of the snow in central Minnesota, with freezing drizzle possible through midnight for central into east central Minnesota, including in the Twin Cities metro. A light glaze of ice is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&