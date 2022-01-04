FARIBAULT — Diana K. Dahl, age 67, of Faribault, MN, passed away December 27, 2021, at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home in Faribault.
Diana was born on May 7, 1954, in New Brighton, MN, to Lawrence and Loretta (Gnerer) Dahl. She provided care for others during her career as a Certified Nurse's Assistant. Diana had a great love of animals, especially her horse Thunder Jam, which she rode on their farm near Montgomery, MN. She also enjoyed vacationing at Washington Island. Diana enjoyed playing bingo, making homemade cards, crafts, and adult coloring books. She loved the Christmas season. Diana resided at Faribault Senior Living for many years.
She is survived by cousins, and her friends at Faribault Senior Living, especially Vicky and Marti.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services were held.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.