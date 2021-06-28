SIOUX FALLS, SD — Dorothy M. Geike, age 102, of Sioux Falls, SD and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, SD.
Dorothy Mae was born on April 21, 1919, in St. Paul, MN to Clifford and Gertrude (King) Gordon. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1938. She was married to Gerald Geike on December 4, 1939, at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. For many years Dorothy worked at Farmer Seed & Nursery in Faribault. She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, and family gatherings.
She is survived by her children, Sandy (Kenn) Friesen of Sioux Falls, SD, and Rick (Rose) Geike of Junction City, KS; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald on January 24, 1985; her parents, Clifford and Gertrude; sister, Barb Olson; and brother, Doug Gordon.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault, with Rev. Mark Johnson, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
