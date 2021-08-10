Ronald B. Ron Rosett

FARIBAULT — Ronald B. Rosett, age 73, formerly of Faribault, died May 24, 2021, in Kingman, Arizona after an extended illness. A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Faribault United Church of Christ.
Ronald "Ron", the son of Bernard "Bud" Rosett and Mildred Ellingsworth Rosett, was born October 5, 1947, the third of five children. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1966. Ron served two tours of service in Vietnam with the 35th Infantry Division and the 11th Armored Cavalry. While there he trained as a veterinary technician caring for army scout dogs and later as a PX manager. He developed a love for German Shepherds that remained with him throughout life.
After military service he married and had two children, Tina and Chad. Struggling with PTSD it was a difficult time. After his first marriage ended, while working at the Faribault State Hospital in 1988, he met and married Ann Casper. Ron worked for many years at Ryt-Way Packaging and managed the local Big Lots store. In 1991 Ron and Ann adopted their granddaughter Amber when her mother was unable to deal with her medical needs. Ann passed away in 2009 after battling Rheumatoid Arthritis and being involved in a major car accident.
In 2018 Ron reconnected with a long-time friend, Shirley Rainey, who had previously lost her husband to cancer. They quickly rekindled their childhood friendship and teenage romance. Ron and Shirley married in June of that year. They enjoyed being active and traveling together, making several seasonal trips to Arizona. Finding a home of their own, they moved there in 2020, just before the Covid isolation effort. Ron was a knowledgeable handyman and a great historian who knew the strategies and troop movements of many military campaigns throughout history. He admired automobiles of all types and spoke of the ones he had owned in his life as if they were his friends. Ron found peace in gardening, caring for two beautiful rose gardens at his Arizona home. He regretted not having grass to mow there. He had a great appreciation for music, with the Beatles being his all-time favorite. Anyone can tell you he loved to tease and joke with anyone with whom he came in contact.
Ron is survived by his wife Shirley, his daughter Amber Hewitt and her spouse Mark Hewitt, his younger brother Jim and his wife Patti, his eight grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Joe, older sister Charlotte and brother-in-law Dale Eiler, his infant brother Robert, second wife Ann, Ann's mother Lucille, and daughter Tina.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Believet Canine Service Partners, 3885 100th Street East, Northfield, MN 55057