Donald E. Stadler

SILVER BAY — Donald "Don" Edward Stadler, 90, of Silver Bay, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Carefree Living in Silver Bay.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1930 to Mary Stadler and Nathaniel Castle in Minneapolis. Don grew up in Faribault, graduated from Faribault High School in 1948, then served two years with the U.S. Army in Germany. He was employed by Forcelle & Grant Construction and the Minnesota State Hospital in Faribault.
Don married Donna Duffney June 12, 1954 and moved to Beaver Bay, MN where he worked for R. Schneiderhan Construction until June 1960 when he started Stadler Construction. In 1965, Don and Donna moved to nearby Palisade Head where they raised their family. He retired in 1992 and moved to Silver Bay in 1996.
Don helped build Silver Bay and the surrounding community since it's early years, constructing and remodeling countless homes and running commercial projects for the shopping center, St. Mary's Church and other local businesses. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the VFW Post #6204 and Minnesota Sheriff's Association. Over the years, Don enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing his Gibson guitar, snowmobiling, throwing garage parties, riding his scooter, reading, supporting his church and sharing many meals at Our Place and the Northwoods Family Grille. He proudly displayed the American flags on civic holidays in the Silver Bay Shopping Center in honor of our country. After the death of his wife, Don was blessed to share the last ten years of his life with his special friend Donna Moe.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Donna in 2011, his mother, father, grandparents, two step-sisters, 1 step-brother, and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is survived by three daughters: Deb (Tim) Wold of Rice Lake, WI, Julie (Rob) Stromquist of Silver Bay, and Kathy (Jim) Marson of Minneapolis; four sons: Steve (Nancy) Stadler of Champlin, Scott (Tracy) Stadler of Proctor, Greg (Karem) Stadler of Yorba Linda, CA and Nathan (Michelle) Stadler of Silver Bay; 12 grandchildren: Aaron (Andrea) Wold, David (Jennifer) Wold, Jill (Eric) Bachand, Angie (Faron) Meeks, Cooper Marson, Lindsay (Jeremy) Thompson, Nicholas Stadler (Jolene), Mandy Van Arman, Megan Van Poucke (Chance), Gavin Stadler, Lucas Stadler, and Jake Stadler; 15 great-grandchildren, 4 half-sisters, 3 half-brothers, his special lady Donna Moe and her family, and many cousins and dear friends.
A visitation hour will be from 12-1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Silver Bay. Burial will follow at Sawtooth Mt. Cemetery. Lunch will be held at the church. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank St. Luke's Home Healthcare, Moments Hospice and Carefree Assisted Living for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to CareFree Assisted Living in Silver Bay.