John Jake Keohen

MONTGOMERY — John (Jake) "Pops" Keohen, age 83, of Montgomery, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather left this earth to join his heavenly Father on February 8th, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kay; his sons, John "Jake", Pete, Matt, Tim's widow, Diana; stepchildren, Scott (Diane), Craig (Carolyn), Pam (Larry), Faith (Randy) and sister, Kathryn (Tatty); 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Jerry; sisters, Mary Hennes and Patricia Rynda; brother, Jerry and son, Tim "Wally".
Jake grew up in Montgomery, MN and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1956. Prior to graduating high school, Jake worked at his family business at the Montgomery Messenger. He attended St. Thomas University, then onto the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a degree in Mortuary Science in 1958. After college, Jake went back to work with his family at the Montgomery Messenger as an Editor and started his own publication called Keohen's Corner until he retired in 2017. He was passionate about local sports and wrote about them in the Messenger. He also assumed the family business, Keohen Memorial Funeral Home as the Funeral Director until he retired in 2016. Jake had a love for his community and has been involved with the Montgomery Jaycees, The Knights of Columbus, Sons of the American Legion, Montgomery Sno-Busters, Montgomery Golf Club Board of Directors, and an active member of Holy Redeemer Church. Jake and Kay were the 2018 Kolacky Days Grand Marshals. Jake's hobbies included spending time with family and friends, playing golf, playing cards, and following the Vikings, Twins, and Gophers. He was always there for his sons, he never missed one of their sporting events. He has a love and devotion to his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Montgomery on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Montgomery.
Visitation will be at Holy Redeemer Church from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday. Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, to the charity of your choice.