FARIBAULT — Delrose Joyce LaCroix, age 86, of Faribault, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Tyler Werner, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Delrose Joyce, the daughter of Raymond and Irene (Eggersgluss) Hecksel was born on April 25, 1935 in Winsted Township, McLeod County, Minnesota. Delrose attended Concordia College in St. Paul and River Forest, IL and later taught at Trinity Lutheran School, Faribault. She married Charles H. LaCroix on June 24, 1961 in Watertown, MN.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; four children, Timothy (and Susan) LaCroix of Fort Wayne, IN, Deborah (and David) Stellwagen of Fort Wayne, IN, Stephen LaCroix of Rock Island, IL and Robert (and Jennifer) LaCroix of Waterville; nine grandchildren; one brother in law, Roger Wolff; other relatives; and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Stanton Hecksel and one sister, Oriel Wolff.
Memorial gifts given in memory of Delrose may be directed to Camp Omega, Faribault Lutheran School or The Lutheran Hour.
