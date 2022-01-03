Donald Gordon Don Michel

MORRISTOWN — Donald "Don" Gordon Michel, age 83, of Morristown died on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus, Rochester following a sudden illness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the services on Thursday.
Face masks are requested by the family for those in attendance.
Donald Gordon, son of Gordon and Vivian (Hansen) Michel, was born on November 5, 1938, in Faribault. He was baptized and confirmed at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church where he remained an active member. Growing up he took pride in showing his Brown Swiss cows while helping on the family farm. He was FFA Vice President and was awarded the FFA American Farmer Degree and earned Minnesota's Star Dairy Farmer award.
He graduated from Faribault High School in 1956 then went into the Army Reserves. He married Jeanne Gibbs on August 19, 1958.
Donnie farmed all his life until he retired in 2013 (due to health reasons). He took great pride in his dairy herd and farming his land. He had a love for many things including John Deere tractors, playing cards, church softball, bowling, golf, playing blackjack, and watching the Gophers and other sports teams. He had a love for vintage cars especially his 57 Chevy hardtop and 58 Chevy pick-up.
Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, attending the grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events, bon-fires at the farm, card nights with friends and annual family vacations.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Jeanne; four daughters, Kelly (Ron) Landsverk, Kim (Tom) Bossmann, Karrie (Cris) Van Zuilen and Kathie (Kevin) Vrieze; grandchildren, Jill (Dan) Stenbakken, Brett (Sonja) Bossmann, Paige (Alex) Hohertz, Tess (fiance Quinn) Van Zuilen, Luke Van Zuilen, Jace, Blayke and Shaye Vrieze; great grandchildren, Isabell Stenbakken, Parker Morrow, Mayzie Stenbakken, baby-to-be Bossmann, Suede, Colt and Brooks Hohertz; sister, Betty Reuvers; brother, Dick Michel; and many other relatives and special friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Vivian; mother in law, Geraldine Gibbs; sister, Winnie Dokken; brothers in law, Howard Dokken and Tom Reuvers and granddaughter, Brittney Landsverk.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.