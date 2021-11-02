FARIBAULT — Mark L. Anderson, age 60, of Faribault, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Funeral services will be at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Faribault, on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Thursday, November 4th from 3 to 7 p.m. also at church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Mark L., the son of Leon and Barbara (Dahlen) Anderson, was born on December 30, 1960, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1980. Mark was formerly employed as a manager at McDonalds in Faribault and was currently employed with Consolidated Precision Products Inc., Bloomington, since 1998. He enjoyed, bowling, hunting, golf and was an avid bass fisherman.
He leaves behind his, mother, Barbara Anderson; his companion, Sandy Moseng of many years; two children, Mike Anderson and Tina Anderson; a sister, Cheryl Anderson; four grandchildren, Selena, Kiara, Darneshia and Deaundre; two great grandkids, Treyton and Sofia; a niece, Bailey; two great nephews, Evan and Easton; the mother of his children, Tammy Bess. He will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins and so many loving friends. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts and lives, but he will live in us forever.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.