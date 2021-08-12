FARIBAULT — Nellie Schultz, age 101 of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Pleasant View Estates in Faribault.
Nellie Dwyer, the daughter of John and Julia (Venaro) Dwyer was born on October 2, 1919 at their family farm in Wells Township, Rice County, MN. She was the youngest of ten children and they lived in the Cannon Lake area of Faribault. As a young girl she helped on the farm and attended country school. Prior to her marriage she did housekeeping activities for neighbors and worked in the dining room at Shattuck School. On December 28, 1938 she was united in marriage to Richard Schultz at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. After their marriage they took up farming east of Faribault in the Prairieville area. Nellie served on the Prairieville country school board for several years. In 1972 they moved off of the farm and into Faribault. Nellie enjoyed spending time with all of her family, playing euchre, fishing, trips to Las Vegas and enjoyed being in charge.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Elton) Schendel of Faribault and Karen (Gary) Zehnder of Burnsville, MN; by four grandchildren, Deb (Gary) Keilen, Mike (Jenni) Schendel, Jeff (Tanya) Zehnder and Scott (Jeanne) Zehnder; by eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard in 2010, son Tommy Schultz, four sisters, Mary Sharrow, Alice Piquette, Gladys Vinlove and Julia Meyer, four brothers, Joseph, John, Arthur and Lewis Dwyer and by a brother Emil Dwyer in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive in Faribault with Fr. Louis Floeder officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers that family prefers that memorials be directed to the Moments Hospice Foundation in memory of Nellie.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
