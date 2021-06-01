FARIBAULT — Joan M. Weires, age 80 of Faribault, MN died on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at The Emeralds in Faribault following an extended illness.
Joan Marie, the daughter of Martin and Cordelia (Thibodeau) Weires was born on April 30, 1941 in Summit Township, Beltrami County, MN. As she was growing up her family lived in different places including, Blackduck, MN, Erskine, MN, and Wisconsin. She graduated with the class of 1958 from Ellsworth High School in Ellsworth, WI. She has lived in Faribault since 1959 and worked for over 26 years at the Faribault Regional Center, retiring as a kitchen supervisor in 1997. Joan was a talented artist and as a young girl she did life size billboard paintings for farmers of different animals on their farms. Joan also loved to travel, and her trips took her to several different countries around the world with family and friends.
She is survived by her siblings, Belva Finnegan and James Weires both of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, James Finnegan and sister-in-law, Donna Weires.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at the St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Joan's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
