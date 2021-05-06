WELLS — Geraldine Frances Wilder, age 94, of Wells, MN, passed away peacefully with her daughter Lola and granddaughter Beth by her side, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. A Memorial service will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wells, MN, with Pastor Mary Iverson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Casimir Cemetery at a later date. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see brussheitner.com to leave online condolences.
Geraldine was born Aug. 12, 1926 in Waterville to Ralph and Mary (Lockhart) Griebenow. At a very early age she moved with the family to Indianapolis, Indiana. She grew up in Southport, Indiana and graduated from Southport High School in 1944. In 1945 the family returned to Minnesota where her father owned and operated a clothing store in Waterville, MN. In June 1946 Geraldine married Lowell Fritz of Waterville. They lived in the Waterville and Faribault areas. Three children were born to this marriage. The couple later divorced. She was Secretary to the Headmaster of St. James Military School in Faribault from 1957 until the school merged with and moved to the Shattuck Military School Campus. She then accepted the position of Church Secretary at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault from June 1973 until her retirement in the fall of 1981. On Sept. 26, 1981 she married Francis Wilder of Wells. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wells where she served 2 terms on the Church Council. She loved golfing, fishing, quilting and playing bridge.
Geri is survived by daughter Lola (Ron) Van Erp of Faribault, MN; step-children: Stephen (Susan) Wilder of Willow, NY, Bill (Susan) Wilder of Warren, AR, Lori (Lynn) Williams of Dayton, TX, Mike (Susan) Wilder of Jacksonville, AR, Emilie Stenzel of Mankato, MN, Ruth (Carl) Hansen of Hartland, WI, Kathryn (Matt) Mellen of South St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Geri was preceded in death by her parents and husband Fran Wilder (2020); children: Jackie and David Fritz; sisters: Mary Ellen Hoban and Madeline Heaton.