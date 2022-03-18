FARIBAULT — James P. Tetzloff, age 78, passed on Friday, March 18, 2022, due to complications of acute myeloid leukemia. In Jim's words:
As I write my own obituary, I realized how fortunate and blessed I have been during my lifetime. I sincerely want to thank my family and friends who have made my life so enjoyable.
I was born on June 10, 1943 in Mankato, Minnesota to Lee and Harriet (Hintze) Tetzloff, the middle of three boys. I was raised in Janesville, Minnesota, graduating with the class of 1961. I then received a B.A. and M.A. from Mankato State College.
After college graduation I was proud to have served five years in the United States Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot (Semper Fi). Stationed in Southern California after my return from Vietnam I met my "one and only", a young girl from Arizona, Mary Jane McDermott. We were married April 15, 1972 in Newport Beach, California.
After leaving the Marines, I taught and coached in Faribault, Minnesota for 31 years. Sports were always an important part of my life. Over the years I was fortunate enough to be inducted in the MSU Hall of Fame, Faribault Hall of Fame, and Janesville Waldorf Pemberton Hall of Fame. For me, these honors are a proud reflection of my many coaches throughout the years, my teammates, fellow coaches, and so many kids I was privileged to coach through the years.
I'm survived by my loving wife of fifty years, Dr. Mary Jane, daughter Sarah of Mankato, Minnesota, son Paul (Chere) of Dana Point, California and their three children Peter, Charlotte, and Andrew. Two brothers John (Paula), Prior Lake, Minnesota and Tom, Janesville, Minnesota.
A special thank you to the team at Allina Health including Dr. Shah, Amy Selly, and the Hospice staff. And a very special thank you to Mary Cameron for her loving care.
I request no flowers. All donations should be sent to The Galactosemia Foundation, 250 Northern Blvd, Suite 324-1079, Albany, NY 12204-1000 in honor of my daughter Sarah.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault. Lunch will be served after Mass. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Ann's Cemetery in Janesville, MN.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will be no visitation at the church on Saturday.