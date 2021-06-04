Dorothy H. Juhnke

FARIBAULT — Dorothy Helen Juhnke, age 90, passed away on the morning of June 1, 2021 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Faribault following a gradual battle with heart disease.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Dorothy's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that you plant a tree or shrub or in Dorothy's memory or share a memory (at the service or on her Tribute Wall)