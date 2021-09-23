CRITTENDEN — Susan Diane Thompson, 70, of Crittenden, KY, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 19, 1950, in Faribault, MN, she was the daughter of the late Dale and Betty Brennan. Whether she was hiking, camping or trail riding, Susan was most at home when she was outside in nature with her horses and dogs. She also enjoyed traveling and doing arts and crafts. Susan was an accomplished hairdresser and had a degree in cosmotology. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Susan moved from her home of 8 years in Hot Springs, AK to move to Kentucky to be closer to her granddaughters. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother: Bruce Brennan. Susan is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years: Dean Thompson; son: Todd Thompson; daughter: Tanya Thompson-Ehn; brother: Paul (Rose) Brennan; Sisters: Sandy Costello, Debi Mamer, Linda Digiovanni and Jan (Dale) Caron and her granddaughters: Hailey Ehn, Kiley Ehn, Riley Ehn and Kailey Ehn. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Interment: Vang Cemetery, Kenyon, MN. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuenralCare.com
