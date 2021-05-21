GRETNA, LA — Douglas J. Gerhart, of Gretna, LA, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2021 at the age of 46.
He had spent the last 14 years working as a commercial diver. He worked in California, Gulf of Mexico, Aruba, South China Sea, Venezuela, and Africa. He was also certified in Saturation Diving. His love for diving came to an end when he was injured with a severe brain injury while diving. This was the job he loved.
He had been currently going to college to change his career.
Doug was a wonderful husband, son, brother, and brother-in-law. He was a very caring, good hearted, humble man. He left us with a lot of happy memories. He loved to travel and had many interesting stories. We will miss him immensely.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Joy; parents, David and Mary Gerhart; sister, Krista (Luke) Bellrichard; also, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
