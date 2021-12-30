Mary A. Boudreau

FARIBAULT — Mary Boudreau, age 86, of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.
Mary Alice, the daughter of Rudolph and Myrtle (Shipstead) Glor was born on November 20, 1935 in Nerstrand, MN. She attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1953. On June 30, 1956 she was united in marriage to Marvin Boudreau at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. Marvin preceded her in death on June 11, 1978. Mary had a 62 year career at the Faribault Woolen Mill, retiring as the Weave Shop Lead/Master Weaver. She loved working at the Mill and the friendships that she made there. Mary also bartended part time at the Faribault Hotel where Marvin worked and also at Al's, the American Legion and the VFW. Mary loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could. She enjoyed listening to music and always had KDHL on at her home. She also enjoyed playing solitaire, doing sudoku, being outside working in her yard and working in general. She was a member of the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries.
She is survived by her son, Mike Boudreau of Faribault; by three grandchildren, Joshua Boudreau, Jeremy (Jenni) Boudreau and Elizabeth Boudreau all of Faribault; by four great grandchildren, Dominic Boudreau-Sunde and special friend, Layla Wenker, Jordan Boudreau, Barrett Boudreau and Jersey Boudreau, all of Faribault; by her brother, Curtis (JoAnn) Glor of Faribault; by her sister-in-law, Joy Kinsley Glor of Arizona and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Mark, two sisters, Ruth Glor Sewall and Betty Glor Cross and by three brothers, Larry, Clifford and Richard Glor.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with Christine Sorensen, Pastoral Minister, officiating. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Mary's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
