Jack LeRoy Fritz

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Jack L. Fritz, age 71, of Scottsdale, Arizona formerly of Faribault, MN died Dec. 15, 2020 at his home.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday May 1st at 11:30am at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Jack was born in Princeton, IL to Willis and Marion (Shone) Fritz on July 7th, 1949. He grew up in Faribault and graduated from Faribault Senior High school in 1967 and worked at the Lavender Inn where he become passionate about fine food.
He would later go on to work at the Polynesian Hotel at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fl. He came back to Minnesota and attended and received a degree from
Dunwoody Institute where he fell in love with computers. He found his calling and went on to work for National Computer Systems and would travel the nation training others.
Since he was such a handy person he remodeled much of his home and was in true Jack fashion, always available to his friends and neighbors that needed a helping hand. Jack had a true Minnesotan quality, which was to take time to talk and offer advice and assistance to others. In the last years of his life he enjoyed spending time and volunteering at a local restaurant, The Ranch House Grill, where he fast become friends with many customers.
Jack loved to keep up with the MN Vikings and the Twins and most of all loved being with friends.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon Geyer (David) nephew Lance (Beth) Geyer, niece Amy (Jamie) Geyer and other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.