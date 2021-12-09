FARIBAULT — Mary Jo Almendinger, age 55, of Faribault died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at her house surrounded by her family.
Mary Jo, the daughter of Calvin and Marion (Wulf) was born on February 15, 1966, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1985. Mary Jo bartended and served at several establishments throughout Rice County. Many would know Mary Jo as a phenomenal cook, working many years in the kitchen at Grampa Al's in Faribault or as someone who opened her home and heart to many friends and customers especially around the holidays when they had no place to go. Mary Jo hosted misfit holiday gatherings at her home for many years. Her dream was to always own her own bar. In May of 2018, with the help of her dear friend, Amy Jo Dillion, they did just that. She was the proud owner of Our Place on 3rd in Faribault. Mary Jo enjoyed her summer weekend trips to the Cross Family Cabin and her warm sunny beach vacations with her family in the winter.
She is survived by her three daughters, Ali (Willy) Malecha of Faribault, Amanda DuPay of Minneapolis, and Lydia DuPay of Mankato; special friend, Rob Cross of Faribault; her sisters, Lois Almendinger of Mankato, Jane (Steve) Aspelund of Faribault and Judy (Paul) Cross of Faribault; by the father of her children, Mark DuPay of Faribault and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Marion Almendinger and brother, John Almendinger.
A private family service will be held at a later date. A celebration of life will take place at Our Place on 3rd on Saturday, December 18th from 3-8pm.
