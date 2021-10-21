NEW RICHLAND — Hunter David Wright, age 21, of New Richland, MN, formerly of Wells, MN, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Barber Township, Faribault Co., MN. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see brussheitner.com to leave online condolences.
Hunter David was born Aug. 27, 2000 in Faribault, MN, to Bradley and Julie (Nelson) Wright. Hunter attended St. Casimir Catholic School and graduated from United South Central, the class of 2018. He was a smart, kind, gentle and patient man who enjoyed helping people.
Hunter was a gifted musician with a natural talent. He loved cats and riding his motorbike. He will be missed by many and was deeply loved by his family and friends.
Hunter is survived by his parents Bradley and Julie Wright of New Richland, MN; siblings: Cole Wright of Superior, WI, and Abby Wright of New Richland, MN; paternal grandfather David Wright Sr. of Wells, MN; paternal grandmother Beth Foot of Forest Lake, MN; maternal grandmother Patricia Nelson of Vadnais Heights, MN; uncles: Gregg Nelson of Fergus Falls, MN, David Wright Jr. of Forest Lake, MN; aunt Gina Wright of Harris, MN.
Hunter was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather David Nelson and aunt Andrea Nelson.
The family asks that you share a picture of Hunter with the family, write a letter or leave a note card with a memory of Hunter.