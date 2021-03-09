Terry L. Shields

FARIBAULT — Terry "Captain T" Shields, age 93, of Faribault, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Henry L. Doyle officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association. Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Terrence Lyle, the son of Gerald and Nellie (Irvine) Shields, was born on June 26, 1927 in Faribault. Terry graduated from Faribault High School. During WWII, Terry served in the United States Navy in Japan. On May 19, 1950, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Sande. He worked as a policeman for the city of Faribault for many years. Terry was a past member of the VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and riding his bike.
Terry's pride and joy were his entire family and most importantly, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline; children, Pat (and Ava) Shields of Sauk Centre, Shannon Wiebler of Faribault and Shelley (and Skip) Schwartz of Faribault; son in law, Thomas Ingram; grandchildren, Tara (and Troy) Dunn and their son, Alex Dunn, Tracee (and Guy) Bosch and their sons, Easton and Spencer Bosch, Casey (and Ed) Riede and their son, David, Terry and Willow Shields, Troy (and Sarah) Wiebler and their sons, Jack and Lewis Wiebler, Taylor (and Leslie) Wiebler, Stacey (and Bill) Rammer and their children, Bea and Everett Rammer, Samantha Tuthill (and fiancé, Justin Lehner); siblings, Carole Andersen of Faribault and Mary Cody of Faribault; and his special caregivers, Judy Brekkestran and Debbie Valentyn.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Nellie; daughter, Valerie "Vicky" Ingram; son in law, Thomas Wiebler; and his siblings, Geraldine Vernon, Beverly Vosejpka, Marty Shields and Julie Reizowich.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.