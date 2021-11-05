NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA — Michael J. Venero, age 53, of rural Lester Prairie passed away at his residence after cardiac complications on Saturday October 30, 2021.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday November 19, 2021 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church (301 CR 19) in Excelsior. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Michael Jay Venero was born August 28, 1968 in Sleepy Eye — the son of Jay and Dory (Christensen) Venero — he was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. At a early age Michael's family moved to Excelsior where he later confirmed his faith at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
After graduating from Minnetonka High School in 1987, Michael attended the University Of Minnesota. There at the U of M, Michael was involved in the Outward-Bound Program where he served as the program coordinator for the Environmental Backpacking Program and further grew his love for the outdoors. Later, he worked as a guide for YMCA Camp Menogyn where he made many friends and helped children foster a love of the outdoors — they called him Marlin. He was an avid canoeist and cherished time spent on the water, especially in the BWCAW. He was always curious, always making something, or working on a project with his hands. Coming from an agricultural family, Michael developed a vast knowledge of the natural world and plant materials throughout his life ultimately becoming a successfully self-employed landscape designer and a favorite vendor at the Northeast Farmer's Market where he will always be remembered for his impressive displays and high quality fruits, vegetables, and foraged mushrooms.
A true polymath, Michael will be remembered for his sense of humor, his extensive horticultural knowledge, and his ability to make anything with his hands. His love for family, children, and animals will be missed dearly — he was truly someone who would give anyone the shirt off his back.
Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents Russell and Phyllis Christensen, and Merle and Alice Venero.
Michael is survived by his loving family: parents, Jay and Dory Venero; wife, Sherri Venero; son, Orion Venero; step-children, Kelven Sullivan and wife, Afton, Karie Carpenter and partner, Sam; 7 grandchildren; sister, Susan Klevann and her husband Erik; nieces and nephews Emma Bailey, Wynne Klevann, Russell Klevann, Jay Klevann; aunts, uncles, other relatives, and many friends.
