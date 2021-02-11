WOODBURY — Donald F. Johnson, age 78, of Woodbury, passed away from complications of Lewy Body Dementia on February 3, 2021.
Donald was an Honorary Member of the Apostle Island Yacht Club, Past Member of the 3M Car Club and Guardian Angels Church Mens' Club. Donald was also 30 + year employee of 3M, IT Division.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edna Mae Johnson. Donald is survived by his Wife, Judith; Children, Michael Johnson, Richard Johnson, Donald (Isabel) Friedges, Laura (Steve Rositzki) Friedges, and Robert (Jen) Friedges; Grandchildren, Abigail, Natasha, Nicholas and Jacob Friedges; Sister, Darlene Bridley; Brothers, James (Linda) Johnson and Gerald (Arlene) Johnson; and Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
We would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, especially Dr. Alvin Holm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Grace Unit at Regina Hospital, 1175 Nininger Rd., MR 3600, Hastings, MN 55033.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be TUESDAY, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale. The service will be accessible via Livestream, if you prefer. To watch via livestream, go to www.guardian-angels.org and click on the "Funeral Information Button", or type the key word "Funeral" in the search bar. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery, Oakdale.
Arrangements by Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, Woodbury, MN